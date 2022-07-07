Newsviral
FATHER SON CONVERSATION

Viral: Son gets roasted by dad's savage reply - Read now

"Tu bhi galti se order huya tha, lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila?" Father roasts his son on the family WhatsApp group. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
  • Son orders roasted chicken, gets roasted by dad instead
  • Screenshot goes viral over social media

New Delhi: The most common hobby found in fathers of all genre is roasting their children. Dads with their savage replies have swooned the internet for a long time now. A similar case came to light few days ago which turned to be one of the best father son memes on internet. The post was a screenshot of a family WhatsApp group. The chat was simply about a son who ordered roasted chicken, but in a hurry he ordered at the wrong address. Thankfully he realized it on time, and with right communication he  received his refund within few minutes. 

He then explains this scene on his family WhatsApp group where he says  “Swiggy se refund mil gaya, galat jagah order ho gaya tha wo (Swiggy has refunded the money, that was placed at the wrong address)." Notably the reply he received from his father was hilarious which reads  “Tu bhi galti se order huya tha, lekin mujhe toh refund nahi mila? (You were also ordered by mistake but I didn’t receive any refund?)." 

View - 

The viral screenshot was posted by @JITUGALANI5 on Twitter with the caption “Wanted to eat roasted chicken but got roasted instead.” The tweet has received hilarious comments like "Savage level 1000000000" or even "Kya itna bura hoon mai maa."

Father son conversationFather son memeViral news

