Who Needs A Boring Snooze When You Can Have A Funny Alarm Hack Like This!

Waking up early has many advantages but not everyone can be a morning person. How many times do you usually hit the snooze button before finally mustering up the will to get out of bed and kickstart your day? Is it just once, twice, or maybe even five times? If you are also tired of waking up from your sleep and keep on hitting the snooze button multiple times every morning, this viral video will cheer you up. A funny alarm snoozing video has gone viral catching the attention of everyone online. This video going viral on social media might just change the way you look at those morning alarms.

This video has been shared by the CEO of Appcircle, Tansu Yegen. It shows a unique and humorous way to snooze your alarm.

The video begins with an ordinary bedroom scene. A person sleeping and the alarm starts blaring. But the guy has an amazing and funny setup to snooze the alarm. Starting with a mallet, the phone goes through a lot of process and finally gets thrown out of the window and a small tanker comes to hit the snooze button. In the end, it displays a message, “Your day is calling. Let’s bounce.”



cre Trending Stories

Tansu Yegen captioned the video, “Snooze the alarm with this hack.”

Watch the video:

Snooze the alarm with this hack_



pic.twitter.com/SKgTN4g8E7 July 24, 2023

The post, combined with the hilarious content of the video, has spurred a wave of engagement, with users sharing their own comical morning experiences in the comments section.

One user, Ajay Nagireddy, humorously commented, "Is the phone case from @casetify? Damn, nothing happened to the phone.”

Netizens are also appreciating Tansu Yegen’s ability to add a touch of laughter to an otherwise mundane daily routine.

So, next time your alarm starts ringing, perhaps take note of Tansu Yegen’s video and add a dash of humour to your morning routine. Who knows, you might just turn that groggy frown into a cheerful grin!