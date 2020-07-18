हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral video

Viral: Ukrainian TV anchor's tooth comes out during live news, but what she does next will leave you awestruck - Watch

A popular Ukrainian TV news anchor Marichka Padalko recently had her oops moment on live news show but the way she handled it, is certainly applause-worthy. During her live news reporting from the studio, her front tooth fell out and she managed it without a single awkward expression on her face. 

Viral: Ukrainian TV anchor&#039;s tooth comes out during live news, but what she does next will leave you awestruck - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Марічка Падалко

New Delhi: A popular Ukrainian TV news anchor Marichka Padalko recently had her oops moment on live news show but the way she handled it, is certainly applause-worthy. During her live news reporting from the studio, her front tooth fell out and she managed it without a single awkward expression on her face. 

In fact, the video went viral on social media and she herself posted it on her Instagram handle. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by  (@marichkapadalko) on

Kudos to Marichka Padalko, who continued the news reading without even batting an eyelid. 

The Internet has a pool of such bizarre and out-of-box videos. 

You never know what might be viral and breaking social media the next very moment. 

Keep reading this space for regular updates on viral content.

 

Tags:
Viral videoTV anchortv anchor toothUkrainian tv anchorMarichka PadalkoTrendingViral
