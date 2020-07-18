Viral: Ukrainian TV anchor's tooth comes out during live news, but what she does next will leave you awestruck - Watch

New Delhi: A popular Ukrainian TV news anchor Marichka Padalko recently had her oops moment on live news show but the way she handled it, is certainly applause-worthy. During her live news reporting from the studio, her front tooth fell out and she managed it without a single awkward expression on her face.

In fact, the video went viral on social media and she herself posted it on her Instagram handle. Watch it here:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@marichkapadalko) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Kudos to Marichka Padalko, who continued the news reading without even batting an eyelid.

