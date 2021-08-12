2-year-old 'pitch invader' gets tackled by his mom, viral video leaves netizens ROFLing

In a hilarious incident recorded during a football game in US, a toddler ran into the pitch and was followed by his mother who sprinted across the field and tackled him before carrying him off the grounds. The video has left everyone shaking their heads in unison as they all relate to kids running off when their parents are not watching them.

The rib-tickling video was shared on Twitter by the Major League Soccer with the caption, “We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day."

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day.

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

The 2-year-old has been identifed as Zaydek Carpenter and his mother as Morgan Tucker, from Ohio. According to Tucker, she had turned her head for a fraction of a second, and her toddler son slid under a fence and ran into the field during the second half of FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC match. She is seen jumping over the fence and running behind him at full speed.

“I literally looked away for one second and saw he was under the fence and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I had to jump over the gate and then sprinted after him,” she told Good Morning America.

Later, Sam Greene shared the photograph on Twitter, shared a picture of the mother-son-duo as she carried him off the field. He wrote: “A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident".

A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident. #FCCincy #mls pic.twitter.com/gK2bzgNdas — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 8, 2021

The 26-second clip has been viewed more than 244 thousand times and has more than 3000 likes.