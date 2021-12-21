हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Viral video: 3 king cobras in one frame, netizens call it ‘pre wedding shoot’

A video has surfaced on Instagram in which three cobras are facing each other.

Viral video: 3 king cobras in one frame, netizens call it ‘pre wedding shoot’
Image: Instagram

King cobra is one of the most beautiful creatures you’ll ever see. It’s long, shiny and strong. To see it standing on its tail is one of the most amazing sights, but what could be better than even this? Well, three cobras standing on their tails.

One such video has gone viral on Instagram in which the camera person has recorded three cobras facing each other in one frame. It’s a sight to behold.

A handle called helicopter_yatra has shared the video on Instagram, and its authenticity can’t be independently ascertained, but it’s a nice watch nonetheless.

The three snakes seem to be in a conference, and that prompted the netizens to go for funny captions for the video. While one user called it, ‘pre wedding shoot’, the other said ‘it’s a round table conference’.

Another user said that the referee is ready to decide the winner as the third snake looks at the other two from a distance.

King cobras are mostly found in Southeast Asian jungles and they’re usually 3 to 4 meter long. They’re very venomous but they generally stay away from population.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoKing CobraFunny CommentsInstagram
Next
Story

As cold wave shivers North India, here are some memes to keep you warm

Must Watch

PT6M27S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Dec 20, 2021