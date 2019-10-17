Viral: 71-year-old woman goes paragliding in Kullu; captures the experience on camera

New Delhi: A 71-year-old woman went paragliding for the first time in Kullu, a town in the Himalayas and captured the experience on her phone's camera. A video that went viral on the internet has the woman filming her paragliding experience on her phone via a selfie stick and people can't help but praise her zest for life.

Age is just a number truly and there are no limits to what you can do, once you set your heart on it!

The woman is a resident of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh and as per reports went to Kullu on the occasion of her son's birthday.

Once she landed safely on the ground, the people present over there greeted her with a round of applause, reportedly.

The video is going viral on social media ever since it was shared and people can't stop admiring the woman for her adventurous spirit.

So, the next time you think you are 'too old' for something, you might want to remember this incident and be inspired!