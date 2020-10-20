हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Viral video: Assam doctor dances to Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo track to cheer up COVID-19 patients

In the 1.17-long video, Dr Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar Medical College Assam, is seen performing the signature steps of Hrithik in his PPE kit to entertain the COVID-19 patients. 

Viral video: Assam doctor dances to Hrithik Roshan&#039;s Ghungroo track to cheer up COVID-19 patients
Video grab

GUWAHATI: The internet has come across an amusing dance video of a doctor from Assam dancing to the tune of hit Bollywood number 'Ghungroo' from 2019 released 'War'. And it is going viral for all the right reasons. 

In the 1.17-long video, Dr Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar Medical College Assam, is seen performing the signature steps of Hrithik in his PPE kit to entertain the COVID-19 patients. 

The viral video received accolades not just from netizens but also from Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, who featured in the original song. Sharing the video on his Twitter page, actor Hrithik wrote, "Tell Dr Arup, I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit."

Watch the video below:

'War' actress Vaani Kapoor too shared a screenshot of the video on her Instagram story and added heart and clap emojis to it.

The aforementioned video was originally shared on Twitter by Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, a colleague of Dr Arup Senapati. "Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam (sic)," wrote doctor Ahmad.

 

Tags:
Viral videoGhungrooAssam doctordance videoHrithik Roshan
Next
Story

My party is over: Chennai man’s self-written 'emotional' obituary goes viral
  • 75,97,063Confirmed
  • 1,15,197Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M30S

Video: Chirag Paswan's strategy confuses NDA?