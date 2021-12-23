हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video: Astronaut gets haircut in International Space Station

A video posted by an astronaut on Twitter shows him getting a haircut inside the space station.

Image: Twitter

A new video has gone viral on social media which demonstrates the human capabilities going beyond the usual limits. The human movements get limited in the space, but we keep pushing the envelope, and astronauts are on top of this pushback.

Astronaut Matthias Maurer has posted a new video on Twitter in which he can be seen getting a haircut by a colleague inside the spacecraft. He wrote alongside, “Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents. Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or–even worse–the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service.”

Every action in the space has a certain value and if not done right then it may come back to haunt the future travellers, or even worse, the whole space mission. But astronauts keep pushing the boundary with their knowledge and will.

