Shark Sighting Sparks Panic At Florida’s Navarre Beach — Watch Video

A viral video from Florida has taken social media users by storm. The video, shot at Navarre Beach, shows a shark casually swimming near the shore. We can see in the video that the beach is filled with tourists and local beachgoers. However, the shocking part was when everyone spotted the shark flapping its fins and tail near the shore. This video has terrified Twitter users, while several were also concerned over the safety of people present at Navarre Beach, Florida. The incident was shared on Monday on the All-Things Navarre Beach & Pensacola Beach’s Facebook page, and the video went viral in no time.

With more than 8,000 views on Facebook only the viral video also made its way to other social media platforms. A Twitter user shared this video on his profile on Wednesday.

The 36-second video shows Navarre Beach filled with people when suddenly a shark is spotted. The video further shows terrified swimmers coming out of the water in panic. Swimmers can also be heard asking other people to clear the water.



A #shark was swimming very close to shore today in Navarre Beach, #Florida! _ Video by Cristy Cox pic.twitter.com/WWlmRH0m8E — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 3, 2023

Netizens react to the video

Reportedly, the viral video of the shark at Navarre Beach was originally shot by Cristy Cox. And while talking to Pensacola News Journal, she said that it all happened so fast that the people around could not even register what was happening.

“A dolphin was actually side by side with the shark at first and then just disappeared. The shark was surely trying to feed on as they are expected. Later, it just passed by swimmers and everyone was too stunned to speak. I think it moved down the beach chasing the school of fish. However, we should remember that this is natural and we are in their home. Obviously staying alert is important,” Cristy Cox told Pensacola News Journal.

Many social media users remarked in the comment section that how often sharks can be found around Navarre Pier. Some users also urged beachgoers to run as soon as they find anything unusual. However, no harm has been reported, but people visiting Navarre Beach will have to be cautious in the future.