Viral video: Big toad jumps on camera after prodded with a shoe - Watch

New Delhi: Internet can be a funny place at times. There is a pool of information, with multiple sources curating interesting stuff for viewing during your free time. Several videos go viral within minutes of it reaching the social media platforms.

One such viral video of a big toad jumping on a camera filming it has caught the fancy of netizens. The video was originally posted on TikTok by a user named Emily from Texas. She shared her video which looks like being shot at home where a person prods a toad with a shoe and the next thing you know is, the toad jumps on camera.

Watch it here:

It was later shared on Twitter and looks like people are having a field day watching it on loop.

Meanwhile, such funny animal videos are quite a rage on social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. They break the internet sending netizens into a laugh riot.

Happy viewing!