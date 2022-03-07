हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Bizarre ‘alien-like’ creature spotted in Sydney amid heavy downpour- Watch viral video

A strange-looking creature was discovered by Harry Hayes in Sydney while he was jogging one morning. 

Bizarre ‘alien-like’ creature spotted in Sydney amid heavy downpour- Watch viral video
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/_harryhayes

New Delhi: A curious-looking creature was discovered on the streets of  Australia’s Sydney, which has left the internet guessing its identity. 

The video of a strange creature resembling an embryo was shared on Instagram by user Harry Hayes. 

Hayes told LADbible Australia that he was jogging through Marrickville suburb in Sydney on February 28 morning when he came across this weird-looking creature. 

"My gut says it's some kind of embryo but with Covid, World War III, and the floods [going on right now] this could very well be an alien," Hayes told LADbible. 

The clip, which has 1,144 likes, shows Hayes poking the creature but it remains unmoved. Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post sha

Meanwhile, Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past week. The death toll from flooding across the eastern part of the country reached 17 on Saturday (March 5), Reuters reported. Days of incessant rains flooded several thousand properties in Queensland's Brisbane and surrounding areas leading to clean-up till the weekend. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral videoSydneyAustraliasydney rainfallsydney floods
Next
Story

Viral from Ukraine: Woman plays 'What a wonderful world' outside Lviv station amid war- Watch

Must Watch

PT1M2S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Russia's major attack in Luhansk, Ukraine