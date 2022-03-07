Bizarre ‘alien-like’ creature spotted in Sydney amid heavy downpour- Watch viral video

New Delhi: A curious-looking creature was discovered on the streets of Australia’s Sydney, which has left the internet guessing its identity.

The video of a strange creature resembling an embryo was shared on Instagram by user Harry Hayes.

Hayes told LADbible Australia that he was jogging through Marrickville suburb in Sydney on February 28 morning when he came across this weird-looking creature.

"My gut says it's some kind of embryo but with Covid, World War III, and the floods [going on right now] this could very well be an alien," Hayes told LADbible.

The clip, which has 1,144 likes, shows Hayes poking the creature but it remains unmoved. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past week. The death toll from flooding across the eastern part of the country reached 17 on Saturday (March 5), Reuters reported. Days of incessant rains flooded several thousand properties in Queensland's Brisbane and surrounding areas leading to clean-up till the weekend.

