हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Viral video: Comedian's hilarious take on 'desi-style sushi' leaves netizens in splits - Watch

In the hilarious clip, the comedian can be seen discussing what the desi-style version of this Japanese dish may look like. The comedian captions the video, “Sushi Menu in West Delhi...".

Viral video: Comedian&#039;s hilarious take on &#039;desi-style sushi&#039; leaves netizens in splits - Watch

New Delhi: Comedian Gaurav Kapoor took to Instagram to post a special video message for the “stakeholders and connoisseurs” of sushi. The comedian in the video said that he has been observing a new trend in the market. 

“Maine ek naya chalan dekh liya hai market ke andar. Logon ko sushi pasand aani shuru ho gayi hai. Toh duniya mein jitne bhi sushi ke stakeholders hai, connoisseurs hai, unse haath jod ke request hai ki, tumhare sushi ko Vikaspuri aane se rok lena,” Comedian Gaurav Kapoor said.

(“I have seen this new trend that people have developed a liking for Sushi. I request all stakeholders of Sushi to prevent the dish from being sold in Vikaspuri,” Comedian Gaurav Kapoor said.)

In the hilarious clip, the comedian can be seen discussing what the desi-style version of this Japanese dish may look like. In fact, he takes the opportunity to caption the post: “Sushi Menu in West Delhi. Tandoori Sushi. Malai Sushi. Kurkure Suchi. Shahi Sushi. Chat Masala Sushi”.

To make the viewers understand his point of view the comedian also draws a parallel between sushi and momos.

Watch the hilarious video here: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videohilarious videoAmazing videoComedianGaurav KapoorMomossushi
Next
Story

17 people die as lightning strikes wedding party in Bangladesh

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Olympics: Simranjit, Hardik, Harmanpreet, Rupinder Pal's brilliant goals created history again after 1980