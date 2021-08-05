Viral video: Comedian's hilarious take on 'desi-style sushi' leaves netizens in splits - Watch

New Delhi: Comedian Gaurav Kapoor took to Instagram to post a special video message for the “stakeholders and connoisseurs” of sushi. The comedian in the video said that he has been observing a new trend in the market.

“Maine ek naya chalan dekh liya hai market ke andar. Logon ko sushi pasand aani shuru ho gayi hai. Toh duniya mein jitne bhi sushi ke stakeholders hai, connoisseurs hai, unse haath jod ke request hai ki, tumhare sushi ko Vikaspuri aane se rok lena,” Comedian Gaurav Kapoor said.

(“I have seen this new trend that people have developed a liking for Sushi. I request all stakeholders of Sushi to prevent the dish from being sold in Vikaspuri,” Comedian Gaurav Kapoor said.)

In the hilarious clip, the comedian can be seen discussing what the desi-style version of this Japanese dish may look like. In fact, he takes the opportunity to caption the post: “Sushi Menu in West Delhi. Tandoori Sushi. Malai Sushi. Kurkure Suchi. Shahi Sushi. Chat Masala Sushi”.

To make the viewers understand his point of view the comedian also draws a parallel between sushi and momos.

Watch the hilarious video here: