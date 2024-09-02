Viral Video: In a world where air conditioning has become a necessity rather than a luxury, the role of skilled technicians is often overlooked. While installing an air conditioner inside a home is routine for these professionals, the real challenge arises when they have to install the outdoor unit on the exterior of high-rise buildings. This task often requires technicians to risk their lives, showcasing not just their technical skills but also their courage and determination.

One such instance recently captured the attention of the internet, as a video of a technician fearlessly installing an outdoor air conditioning unit on a high-rise building went viral. In the video, the technician can be seen hanging precariously off the side of the building, securing the unit with nothing but his expertise and nerves of steel to rely on.

Watch Video

Massive Respect to this Air Con Engineer.



Deserves to be paid a CEO salary for this! pic.twitter.com/kd8GbAhxN8 — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) September 1, 2024

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with netizens expressing their admiration and astonishment at the technician's daring efforts. Many praised his incredible survival skills and commitment to getting the job done despite the obvious dangers involved.

Commenters were quick to point out the immense risks that technicians like him take daily, with some even suggesting that such bravery deserves compensation equivalent to that of a CEO. "He deserves to be paid a CEO's salary," one user wrote, capturing the sentiment of many who believe that the technician's life-risking work should be acknowledged and rewarded accordingly.

The viral video has not only highlighted the perilous nature of air conditioner installations in high-rise buildings but also sparked a conversation about the value of skilled labor. As the technician continues to be celebrated for his courage, the video serves as a powerful reminder of the unsung heroes who work tirelessly, often in dangerous conditions, to ensure our comfort and safety.