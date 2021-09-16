Excited dulha grooves to bhangra beats to welcome his bride, video wins hearts online - Watch

The most special day in a person's life is their wedding day. An event full of traditions, the vows, all your emotional family members and friends make it one of your most special moments of life. One such video that won the hearts of netizens is of a groom's reaction after seeing his wife-to-be walking towards the juncture.

Instantly as the bride entered the hall, the groom unable to hide his excitement started dancing to the beats of the dhol to welcome her. The groom even held out his hand asking her to join in and the bride does. The beautiful display of togethernes by the couple has taken the internet by storm who cannot help but go 'aww'.

On September 1, the video was shared by 'thechopraevents' on Instagram and it has got around 99,700 comments. Netizens are sharing hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Many were impressed by the decoration which sends out a dreamy vibe.

Live TV