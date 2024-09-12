Advertisement
KDMC BRIBE SCANDAL

KDMC Engineer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe, Suspended Immediately

The incident, involving Sanjay Somwanshi, who was serving as a lab assistant and officiating junior engineer, occurred on September 9 in his KDMC office.

Sep 12, 2024
Viral Video: A junior engineer with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra has been suspended after a video of him allegedly accepting a bribe went viral on social media. The incident, involving Sanjay Somwanshi, who was serving as a lab assistant and officiating junior engineer, occurred on September 9 in his KDMC office. 

The bribe amount and other details were not specified in the suspension order.In the order issued on Tuesday, KDMC commissioner Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said that Sanjay Somwanshi, a lab assistant who was also the officiating junior engineer of the security and quality control section, had taken bribe from a man on September 9 in his cabin at the corporation.

A video of it went viral on social media, the order noted.The incident has tarnished the KDMC's image and as a disciplinary action, the accused has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, it said.

