Kya baat hai! Watch internet's 'dancing daadi' groove to SRK, Madhuri Dixit’s superhit song

Internet's very own 'dancing daadi' is back with her super confidence dance moves this time she her moves on SRK and Madhuri Dixit’s popular Bollywood number 'Koi Ladki Hai' making everyone go 'Kya baat hai!' 

New Delhi: The internet is a wondrous place, a 63-old-woman dubbed as 'dancing daadi' is making waves with her super confidence dance moves. Ravi Bala Sharma, has previously too enthralled netizens with her dance videos making everyone go 'Kya baat hai!' 

Ravi Bala, has done it yet again with her new video where she grooves to Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s popular Bollywood number 'Koi Ladki Hai' from the film Dil To Pagal Hai.

Clad in a pink salwar suit with her hair braided in two parts, Ravi Bala dances with a lot of grace and poise with a wonderful smile on her face. 

WATCH HERE: 

The internet just cannot stop gushing over her dance moves. Several users commented on her dacncing skills while ost call her 'cute'. She enjoys a lot of popularity on Instagram and her boasts of 158k followers.

She had shared this video on August 1 and it has gone insanely viral. The video has already gathered a whopping 1 million views.

