Viral video: Man catches fish, stumped to find snake attached—Watch

New Delhi: A man in Houston, Texas had a shocking fishing experience recently. According to a report in Sputniknews.com, the man, identified as Chase McCray went fishing in Langham Creek in Harris County and was left stumped with what he saw.

After he caught a fish in his net, he was astonished to find out that the fish was already in the grip of a giant snake, who was feeding on it. The video has been widely circulated and has gone viral on the internet.

Chase also shared it on Twitter.

Watch it here:

The things I go through with bayou fishing pic.twitter.com/5E5qqg6Ira — TEXAS WILD BOY (@ChaseThePlayBoy) July 8, 2019

The mind-boggling video has already garnered around 4.6 million views on the micro-blogging site.

The report quotes him as saying, “I took the knife to get the snake off the fish and released the fish. The snake had a few wounds from the knife, but I released it as well.”

Well, it's one of a kind video, isn't it?