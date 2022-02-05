हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video: Monkey gives priceless reaction after watching a zoo visitor's magic trick- Watch

In the video, the monkey can be seen reacting to a zoo visitor's magic trick. 

Viral video: Monkey gives priceless reaction after watching a zoo visitor&#039;s magic trick- Watch

Magic tricks can leave every person amazed, but did you ever think about how a monkey would react to it? Well, we got you covered, a video of a monkey giving a priceless reaction to a magic trick has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the monkey can be seen reacting to a zoo visitor's magic trick. The video was posted online on TikTok by Maximiliano Ibarra.

The video features a person performing a magic trick for the monkey at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City. A little hand trick that makes things disappear from his hand. 

This small magic trick leaves the animal amazed. The monkey’s jaw fell open after the zoo visitor performs his trick 

Watch the video here: 

The monkey’s reaction is an absolute delight and has garnered millions of views. "That's hilarious, yet amazing to watch the intelligence of monkeys," wrote one commenter on YouTube. "He's sweet like a child. So humanlike," said another. 

Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoanimal videosMonkey videosViral monkey videoFunny Videos
