New Delhi: The struggle between sleep and morning is what we all have been through. Sleeping is one of the favorite activities of all living beings, including elephants. A video of a baby elephant having a pretty good sleep goes viral on the Internet. The video was posted by @buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption, "Mother elephant can’t wake baby sound asleep and asks the keepers for help..". The clip is of a mother elephant who tries to wake her baby up, but fails to do so. The panic-stricken mother then calls the keeper for help, who shakes the baby hard enough for her to wake up.

The baby runs to her mother as soon as she is awake complaining about her incomplete dream. The cute reaction of the baby elephant has won hearts over social media and has received 5.3 million views on Twitter. Not only this, the clip merely being 47 seconds long, successfully achieved approximately 2.5 lakh views and 31 thousand comments.

Mother elephant can’t wake baby sound asleep and asks the keepers for help.. pic.twitter.com/WTu07sDWLb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 7, 2022

Viewers have bombarded the comment section with comments like "Awe, that warms my heart, soooo cute!" or "As the parent of a teenager, I can relate." or even "Love how he runs right over to momma"

