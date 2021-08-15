Caught on cam: Two snakes twirling in dance-like movement goes viral, leaves netizens amused

New Delhi: Animal videos on social media platforms are not a new phenomenon and netizens just love to watch these clips that amuses them sometimes bewilders them. In one such amusing video, shared on Twitter, two snakes are seen twirling in a dance-like movement. Though it not clear if it is a mating dance or if they are engaged in a territorial fight.

A video of two snakes twirling and coiling up around each other that seemed like some kind of dance is going viral on social media. The video has been shared by IPS official Rupin Sharma.

In the 2.20 minute long video, we see two snakes wrapping themselves around each other on the roof of a house. The terse movements leads to a fall yet they continue the dance on the ground. This has left the netizens scratching their heads wondering whether the two snakes were mating, engaged in some form of dance, or fighting.

Meanwhile, a woman can be heard saying in the background that the snakes must not be harmed in any way.

Notably, what most people called and believed this video of the snakes being engaged in a “mating dance” is actually a wrestling match between two male snakes of the same species.