Viral video: Navy officer wins the internet by doing push-ups at his wedding

New Delhi: Ever seen a groom doing push-ups or spot joggings at his own wedding? No, right? But a groom from Kerala did it at his wedding and the video is winning the internet and how. He is a navy officer and the video shows his colleagues and friends added an interesting twist to his wedding, leaving the bride and the guests amused.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Sandy Thapar, the video starts with the officers introducing the newly-weds and soon after, they give the couple a traditional sword salute. The groom is then asked to follow the 'commands' and pass the swords.

First, his batchmates aks him to do spot jogging and then push-ups while saying taking his bride's name - "I love you, Elena."

The navy officer performs the push-ups to loud cheers from people around him and the bride blushes and smiles.

The adorable video has garnered a lot of views and it's one of the best things on the internet today.

"Wow, adorable. The couple will remember it forever," and "Such videos make your day" are some of the lovely comments on the post.

Take a look:

Course mates and colleagues having fun on your wedding ! pic.twitter.com/7k0coCJqzJ — Sandy Thapar (veteran) (@sandythapar) August 28, 2019

And, this is the first half of the ceremony.

Aren't the videos heartwarming?

