Viral video of cat getting caught while trying to catch bird leaves netizens in splits - Watch

A video of a cat trying to catch a parrot gains popularity on social media. Netizen seems to like the cute and adorable expression of the pet. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
  • Cat tries to catch a parrot mischievously
  • Pretends to look at the wall after getting caught

New Delhi: Cats have always been known as predators, specifically for birds and rats. Even though social media has numerous videos of cats and birds having a good time together, this video hilariously depicts the natural instincts of a cat. A 13-second-long video of a cat trying to catch a parrot goes viral on Twitter within 24 hours of being posted. The video shows a cat trying to sneak her way to the bird when suddenly the bird turns towards her, forcing her to pretend as if she is searching for something on the wall. The clip posted on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption "Just checking the walls.." receives 7.8 million views within 24 hours. 

The Video also got approximately 3 lakh likes and 35 thousand comments on Twitter. The sudden reaction of the cat after getting caught for his mischievous activity has left the netizens amused. 

Watch: 

 

Netizens have bombarded the comments section with tweets like "Maybe some toile wallpaper would be nice right birdie?" or "Caught" or even "Sir I was just checking if the wall needs repair" 

