Viiral video

Viral video of gigantic Moon eclipsing the Sun in 'Arctic' is fake, Here’s complete truth

A 30-second video of a giant Moon eclipsing the Sun is doing rounds on social media. The video, which shows the Moon at a very close distance from the surface of the Earth, went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). 

Viral video of gigantic Moon eclipsing the Sun in &#039;Arctic&#039; is fake, Here’s complete truth behind the post

New Delhi: A 30-second video of a giant Moon eclipsing the Sun is doing rounds on social media. The video, which shows the Moon at a very close distance from the surface of the Earth, went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). 

In the video, one can see the Moon creating brief darkness around as it is seen eclipsing the Sun. Many netizens shared this video claiming that the video was shot in the Arctic between the territorial claims of Russia and Canada. 

However, tracing back the origin of the video, one can see that it is an animation made by a user, Aleksey___nx, on TikTok. The artist, Aleksey___nx, is also known for his previous works like the “UFO over the moon” video which also went viral and was shared by many high-profile users and handles. 

This video was also reposted by Inspector General of Odisha Police Amitabh Thakur with his 27,000 followers. Even though the Inspector General deleted the post after realising that it is fake, by that time it had been retweeted over 3,000 times and had nearly 10,000 likes.

What made the post go viral was the wait of the people around the globe, on Wednesday, for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon, which is when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viiral videoTwitter videoGoogle Moon videoSuper Moongiant moonRed Moon
