Viral video of gigantic Moon eclipsing the Sun in 'Arctic' is fake, Here’s complete truth

New Delhi: A 30-second video of a giant Moon eclipsing the Sun is doing rounds on social media. The video, which shows the Moon at a very close distance from the surface of the Earth, went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday (May 26, 2021).

In the video, one can see the Moon creating brief darkness around as it is seen eclipsing the Sun. Many netizens shared this video claiming that the video was shot in the Arctic between the territorial claims of Russia and Canada.

However, tracing back the origin of the video, one can see that it is an animation made by a user, Aleksey___nx, on TikTok. The artist, Aleksey___nx, is also known for his previous works like the “UFO over the moon” video which also went viral and was shared by many high-profile users and handles.

Imagine sitting in this place

during the day (between Russia

and Canada in the Arctic).

The moon appears at this size

and then disappears in about

30 seconds and blocks the sun

for five seconds ....on its way !

Glory be to God Almighty !#LunarEclipse2021 #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/voH7B2btCj — Arun Deshpande (@ArunDeshpande20) May 26, 2021

Imagine sitting in this place during the day (in between Russia and Canada in the Arctic) when the moon appears in this big size for 30 seconds and blocks the sun for 5 Seconds then disappears...Glory to God's own creation. pic.twitter.com/vw6CunJZTe — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 26, 2021

This video was also reposted by Inspector General of Odisha Police Amitabh Thakur with his 27,000 followers. Even though the Inspector General deleted the post after realising that it is fake, by that time it had been retweeted over 3,000 times and had nearly 10,000 likes.

What made the post go viral was the wait of the people around the globe, on Wednesday, for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon, which is when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon.

Live TV