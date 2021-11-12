Viral video of man’s dance battle with a little pug will win your heart, watch adorable clip here

New Delhi: The internet is full of videos of little animals doing cute things and stunts. But the latest clip of a cute little puppy is further pushing the bar. A video of a man and a little puppy is doing rounds on social media platforms.

In the video, the man and a little pug can be seen standing right next to each other, when suddenly the man starts to hop around in circles. Looking at his human friends the little pug tries to copy the man.

The cute video of the little pug hopping around in circles with his cute little legs will make your day. The video will definitely bring a smile to your face because it's just too cute to miss.

Watch the viral video here:

Dance battle with a puppy.. pic.twitter.com/i73mqEp9lb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 10, 2021

The clip was posted on Twitter by the user, Buitengebieden, and has over 224k views now. “Dance battle with a puppy (sic),” the video caption read.

As soon as the video was posted online, the netizens went crazy over it and showered it with likes and comments.

“Cute, but too close jumping around that tiny little puppy (sic),” a user wrote. “Thank you God for puppies! May they always have humans who love them. May they always have the upper hand over their humans to the max extent consistent with their own health and happiness (sic),” wrote another.

