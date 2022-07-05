New Delhi: Hardwork of one, is an inspiration for all. Past few years, social media has witnessed hilarious, impressive, and adorable animal posts and an addition to it is a recent video of a Poodle dog making its way out of a dog cage, inspiring its fellow mates. Dogs are intelligent creatures with excellent assessing skills, and this poodle in the video below stood up to the expectations of dog lovers.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows a poodle dog climbing the cage grills like a ladder in order to escape for freedom. Not only this, inspired by him, many other dogs also start their hustle to win the escape game.

The clip, captioned "The rebellion started today", has so far garnered more than 1.3 crore views and has received over 5.5 lakh likes.

Watch:

The post has also received over 5 lakh comments.

The Great Escape! Which one is played by Steve McQueen? — CryptoCow (@CowCrypto) July 4, 2022

I'd rather it be dogs, than robots that takes us down — Martin Alcaraz (@MAAJ710) July 4, 2022

While on one side people liked the wit of the dogs and enjoyed the video wholeheartedly, on the other hand, many people described their concern for the anxiousness of the dogs to escape the place that feels like jail. Some Twitter users also questioned the video maker for ignoring the fact that these stunts might have caused severe health damage to the dogs.