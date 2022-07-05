Newsviral
Viral video: Poodle climbs its way out of a cage, inspires other dogs to do the same - Watch

A video is going viral on Twitter that shows a poodle dog climbing the cage grills like a ladder in order to escape it. Inspired by him, many other dogs also start their hustle to win the escape game.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

Viral video: Poodle climbs its way out of a cage, inspires other dogs to do the same - Watch

New Delhi: Hardwork of one, is an inspiration for all. Past few years, social media has witnessed hilarious, impressive, and adorable animal posts and an addition to it is a recent video of a Poodle dog making its way out of a dog cage, inspiring its fellow mates. Dogs are intelligent creatures with excellent assessing skills, and this poodle in the video below stood up to the expectations of dog lovers.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows a poodle dog climbing the cage grills like a ladder in order to escape for freedom. Not only this, inspired by him, many other dogs also start their hustle to win the escape game.

The clip, captioned "The rebellion started today", has so far garnered more than 1.3 crore views and has received over 5.5 lakh likes. 

Watch: 

The post has also received over 5 lakh comments. 

While on one side people liked the wit of the dogs and enjoyed the video wholeheartedly, on the other hand, many people described their concern for the anxiousness of the dogs to escape the place that feels like jail. Some Twitter users also questioned the video maker for ignoring the fact that these stunts might have caused severe health damage to the dogs.

