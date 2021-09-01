Scary! Girl's head dangles from ceiling like in horror movies, here's what happened next

A couple in China were left hysterical when they noticed an eerie "hairball" poking through the ceiling of their home similar to a scene from a horror movie. The duo from China's Puding county in Guizhou province later realised it was their daughter who had stuck her head in a hole she found in on the ground in the first floor living room on Friday.

The hole nearly 8-inch-wide had been cut for installation of a vent of an extraction fan but the the young girl put her head into the hole and realised she had become stuck in the corner of the room, a report by Dailystar.co.uk reported.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

A video taken by the fire brigade shows the firefighters find the "scary" head hanging upside down in the ceiling. While one crew member tries to push the girl's head others hold her upside down on the first floor. At lest, they applied vegetable oil on the girl's head and finally freed her. "My nose, it hurts!" says the little girl as she was being pulled.

The little girl had been stuck in the hole for an hour when the incident was reported by her parents. The fire deaprtment team spent around 40 minutes to free her and was later taken to a hospital for a checkup.

She was not injured, her parents confirmed.