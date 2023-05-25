topStoriesenglish2613344
Newsviral
KOREAN MAN SPEAKING HINDI

Viral Video Showing Korean Man's Fluent Hindi With A Bihari Accent Stuns Netizens

Content creator Prashant Kumar posted a video on Instagram where the Korean man named Charlie can be seen talking to him in fluent Hindi with a Bihari accent.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Viral Video Showing Korean Man's Fluent Hindi With A Bihari Accent Stuns Netizens

New Delhi: Language is amazing because it allows people to communicate in different ways and sometimes astonishes them with words they hear or read. We feel a connection when a foreigner speaks our native language perfectly. We wonder how they learned a language that was unfamiliar to them. In 2020, a video went viral of a Japanese girl speaking Bengali fluently. Recently, content creator Prashant Kumar posted a video on Instagram where the Korean man named Charlie can be seen talking to him in Hindi. Charlie is exploring Patna city as he returned to the city after three years and is amazed to see many positive changes. Patna is cleaner than before and he feels like he is in New York when he sees the Gandhi Setu Bridge.Then they both go to a fair in Patna.

 

 

Social media users are amazed by the Korean guy's proficiency in Hindi. This video of Charlie talking in Bihari accent is becoming quite viral on social media. This video has been viewed more than one lakh times. One user wrote, 'A person who lives life freely, lots of love.' Similarly, another wrote, 'Believe it or not, but you were a Bihari in your previous birth. Loved it.

How Charlie Learnt Fluent Hindi ?

Interestingly, Charlie has been living in Patna since he was 2 years old. In one of his videos on Instagram, he spoke about his upbringing in Indian culture. He wrote, 'From the age of one year till the age of 20, I grew up in Patna, the capital of Bihar. I used to speak Hindi naturally and adopted an Indian accent while speaking English. Charlie further said, 'As a child, I did not like my accent and I used to feel shy and uncomfortable to speak English.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818