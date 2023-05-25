Viral Video Showing Korean Man's Fluent Hindi With A Bihari Accent Stuns Netizens

New Delhi: Language is amazing because it allows people to communicate in different ways and sometimes astonishes them with words they hear or read. We feel a connection when a foreigner speaks our native language perfectly. We wonder how they learned a language that was unfamiliar to them. In 2020, a video went viral of a Japanese girl speaking Bengali fluently. Recently, content creator Prashant Kumar posted a video on Instagram where the Korean man named Charlie can be seen talking to him in Hindi. Charlie is exploring Patna city as he returned to the city after three years and is amazed to see many positive changes. Patna is cleaner than before and he feels like he is in New York when he sees the Gandhi Setu Bridge.Then they both go to a fair in Patna.

Social media users are amazed by the Korean guy's proficiency in Hindi. This video of Charlie talking in Bihari accent is becoming quite viral on social media. This video has been viewed more than one lakh times. One user wrote, 'A person who lives life freely, lots of love.' Similarly, another wrote, 'Believe it or not, but you were a Bihari in your previous birth. Loved it.

How Charlie Learnt Fluent Hindi ?

Interestingly, Charlie has been living in Patna since he was 2 years old. In one of his videos on Instagram, he spoke about his upbringing in Indian culture. He wrote, 'From the age of one year till the age of 20, I grew up in Patna, the capital of Bihar. I used to speak Hindi naturally and adopted an Indian accent while speaking English. Charlie further said, 'As a child, I did not like my accent and I used to feel shy and uncomfortable to speak English.