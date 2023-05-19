World's Most Expensive Ice-cream Costs Rs 5 Lakh, Would You Fancy A Scoop?

Ice cream is the perfect dessert to beat the summer heat. The cold, velvety texture comes in different flavours. A normal ice cream off the shelf costs a few hundred. But Cellato, a Japanese ice cream brand, has made headlines for its extraordinary production. The brand has put forth an extremely expensive dessert using rare ingredients. Byakuya skyrockets, as the ice cream is known, and now holds the prestigious Guinness World Records title.

Reasons behind the exorbitant price of Byakuya

The company claims to have used the rare white truffle from Aba, Italy, which costs 2 million Japanese yen or Rs 12 lakh per kilo as the standout. Along with it, a combination of special ingredients including edible gold leaf, white truffle, and natural cheeses have also been incorporated.

Other exceptional ingredients that add up to the price include Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees.

In total, the ‘Byakuya’ serving costs a soaring 873,400 Japanese yen (Rs 5.23 lakh). The amount that would be enough to buy a car or take a holiday or invest in a property.

New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.



The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

A Cellato representative was quoted as saying: "It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it."

The Fusion of sorts

Guinness World Records reported that there was more to Cellato's mission than simply making the most expensive ice cream. They also wanted to fuse together Japanese and European ingredients in the form of ice cream. To accomplish this, Cellato hired the head chef from RiVi, an Osaka restaurant known for its innovative fusion cuisine, Tadayoshi Yamada.

According to the report, this is not the end for the ice cream brand. Despite the fact that Cellato has achieved a world record, they do not intend to rest on their laurels. They plan to release other products containing champagne and caviar as well.