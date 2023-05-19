topStoriesenglish2610222
Newsviral
CELLATO JAPAN

World's Most Expensive Ice-cream Costs Rs 5 Lakh, Would You Fancy A Scoop?

Guinness World Records reported that there was more to Cellato's mission than simply making the most expensive ice cream. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The sweet treat is made by a Japanese ice cream brand.
  • The extremely expensive dessert has rare ingredients.
  • Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees are on the list.

Trending Photos

World's Most Expensive Ice-cream Costs Rs 5 Lakh, Would You Fancy A Scoop?

Ice cream is the perfect dessert to beat the summer heat. The cold, velvety texture comes in different flavours. A normal ice cream off the shelf costs a few hundred. But Cellato, a Japanese ice cream brand, has made headlines for its extraordinary production. The brand has put forth an extremely expensive dessert using rare ingredients. Byakuya skyrockets, as the ice cream is known, and now holds the prestigious Guinness World Records title.

Reasons behind the exorbitant price of Byakuya

The company claims to have used the rare white truffle from Aba, Italy, which costs 2 million Japanese yen or Rs 12 lakh per kilo as the standout. Along with it, a combination of special ingredients including edible gold leaf, white truffle, and natural cheeses have also been incorporated.

Other exceptional ingredients that add up to the price include Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees.

In total, the ‘Byakuya’ serving costs a soaring 873,400 Japanese yen (Rs 5.23 lakh). The amount that would be enough to buy a car or take a holiday or invest in a property.

 

 

A Cellato representative was quoted as saying: "It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it."

The Fusion of sorts

Guinness World Records reported that there was more to Cellato's mission than simply making the most expensive ice cream. They also wanted to fuse together Japanese and European ingredients in the form of ice cream. To accomplish this, Cellato hired the head chef from RiVi, an Osaka restaurant known for its innovative fusion cuisine, Tadayoshi Yamada.

According to the report, this is not the end for the ice cream brand. Despite the fact that Cellato has achieved a world record, they do not intend to rest on their laurels. They plan to release other products containing champagne and caviar as well.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818