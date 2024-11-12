Viral: Video Shows ‘Live Mannequin’ Models Walking On Treadmills In Chinese Mall, Sparks Outrage Online

A recent video from China has caused a stir online, featuring female models walking on treadmills in front of a designer clothing store at a mall. The models, who replaced mannequins, displayed the brand’s latest collection in an effort to capture customers’ attention.

The clip shows the models on treadmills outside the ITIB clothing store, striding with the poise of runway professionals while onlookers observe and snap photos. The caption of the video explains, “A Chinese retail chain has swapped traditional mannequins for real women walking on treadmills, wearing their clothes. They believe this helps customers see how the garments fit and move on a person.”

Have a look at the video here:

A Chinese retail chain has swapped traditional mannequins for real women walking on treadmills, wearing their clothes.



They believe this helps customers see how the garments fit and move on a person.

pic.twitter.com/pup3cdWyNa November 10, 2024

This creative approach has sparked controversy online, with some people viewing it as dehumanizing. Others, however, have reacted with curiosity and amusement, comparing it to “getting paid to work out.”

This is not the first time a retailer has used a live model display. A similar concept was used recently at a popular mall in Dubai, where a model posed alongside traditional mannequins at the entrance, becoming an instant spectacle for passersby.

Online Reactions and Criticism

The video has faced significant backlash on social media, with many critics drawing comparisons to exploitation. One user expressed their discomfort, stating, “This is cruel. I can’t help but think about how sore her feet must be and, considering there are regular mannequins readily at hand, why resort to this?”

Here are some other reactions from social media:

“Not a bad hustle if you’re looking for some extra cash…and it keeps you fit too! Get paid to walk and show off the latest styles,” commented one user on X.

Another user pondered, “That’s wild. I suppose it is job security and helps them get their steps in for the day. What happens when they need to use the toilet? Hope they get a break.”

“What happens when they trip? No guardrail or anything, falling from a raised platform. Oh, you know I’m getting old when I see this and just think of safety,” added a third user.

The video has fueled a larger conversation on social media about the use of real people in place of traditional mannequins and the implications of this trend for workers’ rights and well-being.