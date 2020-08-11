Viral video shows seal tapping man's feet for food, receives mixed reactions from netizens

A video featuring a one-sided interaction between a seal and a man has been shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, Sushanta Nanda which has caught the internet attention.

A clip featuring a seal tapping a man's feet with its flappers and making a gesture as if it was asking for some attention and food has found its way to the internet. The 15-second long clip has gone viral on the internet and has been viewed over 14,000 times.

The caption of the video is quite funny, which reads, "Hello Sir, I am here too. The action of seal asking for food is moving."

As seen in a clip, which appears to have been shot at a zoo that has the facility for the sea-based species, a man is seen distributing food to the animals from his bucket here and there. The seal, however, is seen continuously nudging the man's feet with its legs, and asked him for food.

Hello Sir, I am here too.....

The action of seal in asking for food is moving pic.twitter.com/DXxlrHHmg0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, while the comment section has recieved postive reaction to the video, there were some who found the whole situation of animals being held in captivity and being dependent on their caretaker for food, who doesn't seem to pay proper attention to them, is quite disturbing.

