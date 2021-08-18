हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Taliban seen having fun at Kabul Amusement Park, netizens call videos 'surreal' - Watch

In what has been termed as 'surreal' several videos of Taliban fighters laughing and having a merry time at Kabul Amusement Park has surfaced making for sharp contrast as citizens are trying desperately to flee from the strife-torn country. 

Taliban seen having fun at Kabul Amusement Park, netizens call videos &#039;surreal&#039; - Watch

New Delhi: A day after usurping power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has been making international headlines as the nation plunges into deep political crisis. Though the Taliban has maintained that that they want peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women as permitted by Islamic law. 

In these videos the Taliban fighters are seen laughing and riding electric bumper cars while holding assault rifles and weapons. Similar videos surfaced of the armed militants in a gym. 

Watch here:

Among scenes of despair and gloom these videos of the armed militants enjoying themselves at the Kabul Amusement Park which has gone been widely shared on the social media stands out in sharp contrast.

Here's another video of the militants at the trampoline:

In this video, the militants are at the gym of the presidential palace. 

Meanwhile, countries are scrambling to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from the war-torn country as it plunges into further political crisis. 

Read more about Taliban here: Taliban's History

India too has evacuated all of its embassy staff. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan for the smooth evacuation of Indians. A flight with Indian passengers reached Gujarat’s Jamnagar at 11 am on Tuesday.

