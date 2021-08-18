Taliban seen having fun at Kabul Amusement Park, netizens call videos 'surreal' - Watch

New Delhi: A day after usurping power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has been making international headlines as the nation plunges into deep political crisis. Though the Taliban has maintained that that they want peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women as permitted by Islamic law.

In these videos the Taliban fighters are seen laughing and riding electric bumper cars while holding assault rifles and weapons. Similar videos surfaced of the armed militants in a gym.

Watch here:

Among scenes of despair and gloom these videos of the armed militants enjoying themselves at the Kabul Amusement Park which has gone been widely shared on the social media stands out in sharp contrast.

Here's another video of the militants at the trampoline:

In this video, the militants are at the gym of the presidential palace.

Des Talibans découvrent la salle de sport au sein du palais présidentiel : pic.twitter.com/IJqezGFscl — محمد شيخي (@Mohamedparisar) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, countries are scrambling to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from the war-torn country as it plunges into further political crisis.

India too has evacuated all of its embassy staff. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan for the smooth evacuation of Indians. A flight with Indian passengers reached Gujarat’s Jamnagar at 11 am on Tuesday.