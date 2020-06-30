Viral video: This fearless goose makes cows back out from a fight - Watch

New Delhi: There are dozens of videos on the internet leaving us all a little surprised, right? Well, the Internet has a pool of such out-of-box and over-the-top videos which go viral in split seconds. One such viral video making waves online happens to be the one where a goose is giving a tough time to angry cows.

And the most amusing part of the video is that a goose is able to scare off the cows and how! Watch it here:

The viral video has been shared on various social media platforms by netizens.

Well, this one is not ducking out for sure!

Internet is home to such bizarre and breathtaking videos. Who knows, what you might find on your next click?

Keep reading this space for more such viral stories.