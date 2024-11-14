Viral Video: Unexpected Luxury! Japanese Vlogger Amazed By Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2 Experience

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Terminal 2 (T2) has gained yet another admirer. Previously celebrated as one of the "World's Most Beautiful Airports" by UNESCO and praised by a Silicon Valley CEO, it has now captivated a Japanese vlogger named Kiki Chen, known as chromatic charms on Instagram. Chen shared her admiration for the airport's creative design.

She posted a video on Instagram, offering a virtual tour of T2's highlights, including event spaces, entertainment zones, and the Nicobar lounge. Her caption praised the terminal's outdoor retail spaces, event areas, and bamboo-built features, even at the check-in counters. "India’s best airport terminal!" she wrote, adding, "Can't believe I was in the airport in India."

The video has since amassed over 16 million views. One viewer commented, “Awarded most beautiful airport terminal last year.”

UNESCO’s Prix Versailles awarded KIA T2 the "World Special Prize for an Interior 2023." According to BIAL, the Prix Versailles, initiated in 2015, honors "intelligent sustainability," celebrating innovation, creativity, cultural heritage, ecological design, and social engagement.