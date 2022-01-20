VIRAL: Woman breaks into a dance on Live TV debate after not getting a chance to speak - Watch!

Television debates can sometimes go off the rails, with panelists shouting at each other even as the anchor tries to make themselves heard. While all panelists are supposed to have a say, often debates get dominated by a couple of panelists, with others not getting a chance to speak.

Recently, on a live TV debate of a Bengali news channel, an angry panelist chose a unique way to vent out her frustration as she could not get her views heard - she broke into a dance to draw attention to her.

See what the participant in green kurti does when not given a fair chance to speak!

According to news reports, the woman in question is environmental activist Roshni Ali and the debate was on the firecracker ban on Diwali. Ali had filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court, seeking a ban on firecrackers during the pandemic, as she felt that bursting crackers would add to pollution levels, which would, in turn, aggravate the Covid-19 pandemic. However, on the TV debate, she did not get much of a chance to speak and therefore she started dancing and making faces to draw attention!

The video clip, which has now gone viral was shared by Twitter user Elizabeth, though the actual incident might have happened a couple of months back. She wrote, "See what the participant in green kurti does when not given a fair chance to speak!", on Twitter, followed by several emojis.

Netizens had a field day and a good laugh over the clip. While one user called her a queen, others congratulated her for her creativity. Yet another user wrote, "Thank you for sharing this. It made me come back to Twitter after 4 years of hiatus. Totally worth it."Another user wrote, "Wow man she is one brave person (sic)."