Visually-impaired father seeks to sell kidney for son's higher education

Navsari: The lengths to which parents go for their children's future is both awe-inspiring and heart-wrenching.

Such is the story of Jayesh Patel, a specially-abled man, who is ready to donate his kidney for his son's bright academic future. Jayesh, who cannot see, lives in the tribal area of Upsal village in Vansda taluka of Navsari district in Gujarat.

In 1995, he finished his graduation from Chikhli College and started receiving several job offers in the ITI sector.

However, destiny had something else in its mind. Jayesh met with an unfortunate accident in which he lost his eyesight, even before job opportunity could materialise.

The responsibility of his son Sahil's education fell on his mother who works as a construction labourer and currently is the sole earner for the family. Sahil was in fifth grade when the tragedy happened.

A few years later, Sahil scored a remarkable 90.57% in his 10th standard board exams.

The Patel family's financial situation is such that they are unable to afford Sahil's higher education fees.

Therefore, Jayesh took this hard-hitting decision of selling his kidney so that his son can receive higher education without any hurdles.

He is currently looking for someone who will take his kidney in exchange for money.