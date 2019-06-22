close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

Visually-impaired father seeks to sell kidney for son's higher education

Jayesh Patel, a specially-abled man, is ready to donate his kidney for his son's bright academic future.

Visually-impaired father seeks to sell kidney for son&#039;s higher education
Image Courtesy: Screen Grab/ZeeNews

Navsari: The lengths to which parents go for their children's future is both awe-inspiring and heart-wrenching.

Such is the story of Jayesh Patel, a specially-abled man, who is ready to donate his kidney for his son's bright academic future. Jayesh, who cannot see, lives in the tribal area of Upsal village in Vansda taluka of Navsari district in Gujarat. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

अपने बच्चों को पढ़ाने के लिए आज माँ-बाप अपने बच्चों के लिए कुछ भी करने को तैयार हैं. ऐसे भी केस देखे गए हैं जहां अभिभावक अपने बच्चों को पढ़ने के लिए अपनी प्रॉपर्टी तक गिरवी रख देते हैं या बेच देते हैं. लेकिन एक ऐसा पिता भी है, जो अपने होनहार बेटे को पढ़ने के लिए अपनी किडनी बेचने को तैयार हो गया है. नवसारी के आदिवासी इलाके कहे जाने वाले वासंदा तालुका के उपसल गांव में रहने वाले शिक्षित दिव्यांग पिता अपने बेटे को उच्च शिक्षा दिलवाने के लिए अपनी किडनी बेचने को मजबूर हो गया है. जयेश पटेल 1995 में चिखली कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएट हुए उसके बाद उन्होंने आईटीआई की और नौकरी की तलाश करने लगे. लेकिन नौकरी मिलने से पहले ही जयेश की जिंदगी में अँधेरा छा गया. जयेश को नौकरी के लिए कंपनियों से कॉल लेटर आने लगे, लेकिन वो कही नौकरी ज्वाइन करे इससे पहले ही अचानक उनकी आँखों की रोशनी चली गई. जिस समय यह हादसा हुआ उस समय जयेश का बेटा साहिल पांच साल का था. साहिल बड़ा हुआ और 10वीं कक्षा में आ गया. साहिल 10 वी कक्षा में 90.57% मार्क्स लेकर आया. पिता दिव्यांग है. माँ मजदूरी कर दो वक्त की रोटी जुटाने के साथ साथ बेटे को पढाई भी करवा रही थी. लेकिन अब उनकी हैसियत से ज्यादा बच्चे की पढाई के लिए पैसा चाहिए जो उनके पास नहीं है. अब पिता ने बेटे को पढ़ाने के लिए अपनी किडनी बेचने का निर्णय लिया है. जयेश पटेल किसी ऐसे इंसान की तलाश कर रहे हैं, जिसको किडनी की जरुरत हो और बदले में उनके बेटे की पढाई के लिए पैसे दे दे. #Father #Dad #Superdad

A post shared by Zee News (@zeenews) on

In 1995, he finished his graduation from Chikhli College and started receiving several job offers in the ITI sector. 

However, destiny had something else in its mind. Jayesh met with an unfortunate accident in which he lost his eyesight, even before job opportunity could materialise.

The responsibility of his son Sahil's education fell on his mother who works as a construction labourer and currently is the sole earner for the family. Sahil was in fifth grade when the tragedy happened.

A few years later, Sahil scored a remarkable 90.57% in his 10th standard board exams. 

Live TV

The Patel family's financial situation is such that they are unable to afford Sahil's higher education fees. 

Therefore, Jayesh took this hard-hitting decision of selling his kidney so that his son can receive higher education without any hurdles.

He is currently looking for someone who will take his kidney in exchange for money.

Tags:
Gujaratvisual impairmentNavsari
Next
Story

Kerala man's poetic tribute on mother's second marriage is winning hearts

Must Watch

PT5M49S

5W1H: PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with top economists on Saturday