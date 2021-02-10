Watch: Amazing video of man tickling tiger goes viral

New Delhi: An astonishing tale of love between man and beast has surfaced online that has left the netizens amazed.

A video of a tiger having fun with his trainer has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the man can be seen tickling the tiger, while the beast rests in his lap.

In the short clip, the man can be seen rubbing the tiger's belly making. He even places his hand inside the mouth of the animal. All this while, the tiger cuddles with his master giving a priceless reaction.

Check out the amazing bond between the tiger and the man here:

#WATCH | Tiger giggles with trainer, video goes #viral on Social media pic.twitter.com/vdpug4o19B — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 10, 2021

One would expect a person to be extra cautious and wear protective gear while going anywhere near such a wild beast. But not this man! This guy is not even wearing a shirt as he holds and plays with the tiger. He appears to be so confident in the presence of the beast as if it was just a cat. Well, technically it is but then it is not the same thing. A tiger is still a tiger and normally anyone would be scared to be so near the animal and for good reasons. But this viral video is proof that even the wildest of animals can be tamed with love.