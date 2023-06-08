WATCH: Canada Wildfires Engulf George Washington Bridge In Thick Smoke

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes in Canada due to the devastating wildfires that have been raging across the country. As a result, the George Washington Bridge, which connects New Jersey and New York City, became shrouded in thick, toxic smoke. This catastrophic event has led to New York City being labeled as the most polluted city in the world. New York Mayor Eric Adams, recognising the detrimental air and smoke conditions, urged residents with heart or respiratory conditions to limit their outdoor activities to only the most essential tasks.

The city's boroughs were placed under a high air quality alert as the winds carried the smoke southward. The situation has worsened as over 110 of the 150 forest fires in Quebec have spiraled out of control, resulting in additional evacuations.

Watch:

#BREAKING: New footage from the George Washington Bridge (connecting New Jersey and New York City) of the toxic smoke now enveloping the northeast, as dozens of wildfires burn uncontrolled across Canada. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/7HjdJwMaEG — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) June 7, 2023

IQAir has reported that the air quality in the city has reached hazardous levels, scoring 342 and surpassing the pollution levels of New Delhi. This figure exceeds New Delhi's score of 190 and the normal average of 100 on the air quality scale, which ranges from 0 to 500, with higher scores indicating poorer air quality. Forecasters said the orange haze was worse than 9/11.

Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index categorises Ottawa's air pollution as high risk, placing it in category 10+. As a result of the wildfire smoke, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily suspended flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Sporting events in Manhattan have been postponed due to the yellowish glow caused by the smoke, including the cancellation of Corinne Bailey Rae's opening night concert of a Brooklyn series.

However, the forecast predicts that once a storm system from the west begins to move in, the wind direction will change. This shift will prevent the smoke from reaching certain parts of the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions, providing some relief.

U.S. President Joe Biden took to Twitter to announce that over 600 American firefighters, along with equipment, have been dispatched to Canada to assist in fighting the wildfires. These devastating fires have led to the displacement of over 20,000 individuals in Canada and the destruction of more than 3.8 million hectares of land. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared this wildfire season as the most destructive in history.