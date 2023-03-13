WATCH: Delhi-Based Family Attacked With Swords And Knives At Goa's Anjuna Beach, 4 Arrested

Panaji: Goa Police on Monday arrested at least four persons for allegedly attacking some tourists from New Delhi at the famous Anjuna Beach in North Goa after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Taking serious note of the incident, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that such incidents would not be tolerated in the coastal state, which attracts a large number of tourists.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, the Chief Minister said, "We will not tolerate any violation of the law and order. The law would be strictly enforced. Any illegal act in the tourism business won't be tolerated". CM Sawant said the people in the tourism business should verify the background of their staff before employing them.

Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 12, 2023

The video of the horrific incident was shared by a person named Jatin Sharma, one of the victims, on his Instagram handle. Sharma alleged that he and his family and some others were attacked with weapons by a group of people carrying knives and swords outside their hotel in Anjuna. The video shows a group of people attacking him and his family members with swords and knives at the Spazio Leisure Resort in Goa's Anjuna after a small altercation with staff.

Sharma said the incident began after they reported an issue with the hotel staff to the hotel manager who reprimanded the staff and fired him from the job. However, soon after that, the staff allegedly called his accomplices, who gathered outside the resort and attacked the family members with knives and swords.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

(Warning: This Video May Contain Graphic Or Violent Content)

Sharing more details, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said a complaint has been lodged in this regard by a Delhi resident who said that he and his family members were attacked by a gang with belts, a baseball bat, and a knife. They also rained blows on the complainant and others, leaving them injured, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

Dalvi said the prima facie investigation revealed a knife and other weapons were used to inflict injuries on the vital organs of the victims. "The accused were identified through CCTV cameras and were arrested on Sunday," he said, adding they are working in Goa. He said more arrests will be made soon.

The police officer said the circumstances surrounding the attack and the trigger are being investigated. Jivba Dalvi has assured that the remaining accused involved in the assault will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken against all of them as per the law.