Watch: Delhiites Enjoy On Roads Flooded With Sewage Water, Viral Video Divides Internet

Delhi has been witnessing a flood-like situation in certain parts resulting from heavy rain. The situation is exacerbated by the increasing water level of the Yamuna River. Resulting from the increasing level of water, the traffic situation in the national capital is getting worse. However, many citizens have found moments of happiness amid the ongoing crisis. Many pictures and videos have surfaced on the internet showing people along with children playing on flooded roads filled with sewage water.

The new videos shared on social media showing people playing in sewage water have sparked a debate among netizens. A social media user going by the name 'Gabbar Singh' shared a video of children along with adults playing in sewage water flowing on the road. He criticised the act, saying, "Indians badly need amusement parks which are free. They are even ready to frolic in sewage water for fun."

Also read: Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD Predicts More Rain As Yamuna Continues To Flow Above Danger Mark



cre Trending Stories

People in the video ignore hygiene by sitting and even lying down in the water as it flows around them on what seems like a public road. Evidently, they can be seen enjoying the whole event with smiles on their faces. Furthermore, taking it a step further children can be seen engaging in playful activities.

Indians badly need amusement parks which are free. They are even ready to frolic in sewage water for fun. pic.twitter.com/T8JuzLtQA9 July 15, 2023

The video has now gone viral on Twitter with over 296 thousand views. Along with it, the video has sparked a wave of reactions among the netizens. Many criticised the act while others had a light-hearted reaction to the video. Commenting on the post, one of the social media users, said, "These children of educated middle class sector? Knowledge on hygiene and civic senses should be a part of curriculum. Such as picking your nose, not giving seats to ladies&seniors on public transport, grabbing or scratching dick or even farting, etc."

Making a sarcastic comment one of the social media users said, "This show How much down to Earth we Indian are. Proud Moment." While another person encouraged the act saying, "At times, I've even entertained the idea of joining this sewage water for amusement..." While there were some who got nostalgic, "We all did this when we were young. In the 80s and 90s, monsoon rains meant going out in the street and frolic."