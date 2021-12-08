Watch: Gen Bipin Rawat’s memorable speech at Kargil Vijay Diwas

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, lost his life, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu today. However, he has left a legacy that will keep him in public memory for a long time.

An old video has now gone viral on social media that features him delivering a speech on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in 2021. He talked about his journey in the armed forces and how it shaped him as a person.

He spoke about the 527 martyrs of the Kargil war 22 years ago, and explained what it means to be a soldier. He said a soldier wishes to either unfurl the National Flag after the victory or wants to return wrapped in it.

The team of film Shershaah can also be seen with him on the stage. The film is based on the life and bravery of Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life during the Kargil war.

Earlier in the day, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other military personnel were killed in an unfortunate air accident.

The Army said in a statement, "General Bipin Rawat, India’s first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far-reaching reforms in the Indian military’s higher defence organisation. He was instrumental in creating the foundation of India’s joint theatre commands and giving impetus to the increased indigenisation of military equipment, a legacy which will be carried on and strengthened by successive generations.”