Watch: Go bite the dog, doctor allegedly tells patient bitten by dog

In Rajasthan's Ajmer a video of a scuffle between a doctor and a patient has gone viral. In the video, the woman who was reportedly visiting the doctor for treatment of a dog bite can be heard shouting that the doctor told her to bite the dog in return.

The woman can be heard saying in the video that when she told the doctor that she has been bitten by a dog, she was told that she should go ahead and bite the dog. "Have you even bitten a dog, who gives such advice (Aap ne kabhi doggie ko kaata hai kya)," she said.

As per the statement's given by the woman in the video, it appears that the doctor advised the woman to bite the dog back in case she was bitten by it.

The doctor, in return, can be heard saying that the woman made casteist remarks against him following which he said that he will file a complaint under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against the woman.

In the video that has been recorded, neither the woman can be heard hurling casteist slurs nor can the doctor be seen advising the patient to bite the dog.

As per reports, the medical department ordered an inquiry into the matter after the video went viral. It was revealed that the video has been shot at the government dispensary in JP Nagar. The doctor has been identified as Praveen Kumar Balotia. A five-member team has reportedly been formed to investigate the matter.