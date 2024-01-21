Pune: On January 19, 2024, at 14:22 hrs, a 3-year-old boy accidentally tumbled onto the tracks from Platform 2 at the Civil Court Elevated Station. The child's mother, in a desperate attempt to rescue her little one, also jumped onto the tracks. The entire heart-stopping episode was captured by the station's CCTV cameras.

As panic ensued and bystanders rushed to help, the on-duty security guard, Vikas Bangar, exhibited exceptional presence of mind. With split-second decision-making, he pressed the emergency train stop button, halting the oncoming train merely 30 meters away from the station on both sides.

Vikas Bangar's swift response not only averted a potential disaster but also showcased the critical role played by well-trained and attentive personnel in ensuring passenger safety. His timely action meant that both the child and the mother were spared any injuries.

The Pune Metro authorities are set to honor Vikas Bangar for his exemplary work, recognizing the significance of his quick thinking and commendable efforts in saving two lives. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of alert and trained individuals in maintaining the safety and well-being of commuters.