WATCH: Hindu Girls Should Keep Knife in Purse, not Lipstick or Comb, Says VHP Leader Sadhvi Prachi

Ratlam: Known for making controversial statements in past, right-wing outfit leader Sadhvi Prachi has once again stoked a controversy by saying that Hindu girls should not keep comb and lipstick but a knife in their purse. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said that if Hindu girls learn to keep the knife in their purses, it will keep the 'jihadis' away from them. Talking to reporters in Ratlam, Prachi said, "Girls must keep knives and not comb or lipstick in their purse to counter jihadis."

She went on to suggest that all Hindu women should be as 'kattar' (orthodox) as Muslims are for their religion. Referring to Delhi’s sensational Shraddha Walkar murder case, the VHP leader said, “If the love jihadis are ready to take off your neck, then you (Hindu girls) should cut their neck before that.”

Sadhvi Prachi made these remarks during her trip to Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. She had arrived in Alot town to visit the famous Anadi Kalpeshwar temple during which she also attacked Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani for his recent statement on ''Om and Allah.'' Sadhvi Prachi said that Madani does not know the A, B, C, D of Hinduism. She added that “India was a Hindu nation and it will remain so in future too.”

The VHP leader stated that the way Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni and other saints boycotted Jamiat over Madani’s statement was absolutely correct. The country needs such saints, she added.

Attacking Madani further, Sadhvi Prachi said that people like Madani were responsible for the country's Partition in 1947. Sadhvi said that the forefathers of Madani got converted 100-200 years ago and now it’s time for him to return home. Sadhvi also supported Bageshwar godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's demand to declare Hindu Rashtra.

While speaking at the annual general session of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani faction), Maulana Mahmood Madani claimed that India is the birthplace of Islam and asserted that the country belongs to him as much as it does to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He said that it is wrong to suggest that Islam came from outside while claiming that the "first Prophet of Islam, Adam, descended here". The Hindu Sena has lodged a police complaint against Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani over his controversial remarks.