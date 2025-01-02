Watch: Korean Woman’s First Taste of Aloo Poori Breaks The Internet

A viral video showcasing a Korean woman’s hilarious reaction after trying aloo poori for the first time has taken the internet by storm, amassing millions of views. Her joyful expression and enthusiasm have left viewers in stitches.

Sampling new cuisine can be an exciting adventure, especially when it comes from a different country. A recent video capturing a Korean woman's reaction to her first experience with Indian food has gone viral, with over 25 million views. The clip, shared by an Indian vlogger on the Instagram account ‘subtle crazy Korea,’ highlights a special moment with his sister-in-law. The video begins with the man introducing his Korean family to Indian food, particularly poori and aloo matar.

Watch Video:

Upon taking her first bite of the aloo poori, the woman’s eyes light up, and she exclaims, "It’s good!" Her reaction shows her clear delight in the Indian dish. However, after savoring five pooris, she humorously switches to a simpler meal of kimchi and rice, adding a fun twist to the scene.

This heartwarming video has struck a chord with millions, with viewers expressing their joy over the woman’s authentic reaction to new flavours. The post gained rapid popularity, with many applauding the cultural exchange and the deliciousness of Indian cuisine.