Watch- Most 'Unusual Videos' That Broke The Internet And Entered Guinness World Records

New Delhi: The Guinness World Records is always surprising people by sharing videos and images of talents beyond imagination. From telling people about the oldest living person who is also the oldest person to survive the Covid-19 pandemic to the world's most premature twins, the Guinness World Records never fail to impress its audience. This time the people who monitor world records have taken to Twitter to share the compiled clip of TikTok videos that broke the internet.

Sharing the video on the microblogging site Twitter, The Guinness World Record wrote These TikTok's broke the internet and complemented the caption with a mind-blown emoji. The video shared by the Guinness World Record comprises of various TikTok videos that broke the internet as they have something unique, unusual, or unimaginable in them.

The first clip in the video shared by the Guinness World Record shows a duo that has huge tounges, the huge tongue video is followed by the clip of a dog who fit several balls in his mouth. The clip also features a person who modified his body with some alien features like a bifurcated tongue, lots of piercing, and some horn-like structures protruding out from his head.

The compiled video of record-breaking TikTok clips also features a man sticking several beverage cans on his body, a woman eating eight whole tomatoes, a man skipping rope with 3 women climbing on his body, two on his every shoulder, and one on his back. The video also shows a man crushing walnuts with his head and another man eating hot wings.

These TikTok's broke the internet! pic.twitter.com/VRbdBGFOS8 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 2, 2023

The video shared by the Guinness World Record has garnered over 8k views and loads of comments where social media users are expressing their surprise over seeing such unusual and uniquely talented people.