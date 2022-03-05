हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Watch: Oddly satisfying video of cat lover bathing cute little kitten

The little black kitten is amused while it receives its first bubbly bath after being rescued. 

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The world is filled with cat lovers and people not only care about their pets but also about the strays. Animal lovers are always helping out the injured and providing shelter to the stray animals and one such cat lover is giving a bath to a little kitten which to make it feel good and hygienic.

In a video posted on the Instagram page Heidi Wrangles Cats, one can see a cat 'wrangler' giving a bath to a little black kitten Sorbet who somehow seems as if it has been hypnotised. The little fury baby seems to enjoy as it calmly sits into the bubbly bath.

"Bath time for Sorbet, another one of our ice cream kittens. She’s currently being socialized and treated for a little kitten rash, and will be available for adoption very soon to a home with another young active cat or with one of her siblings!" read the caption.

The oddly satisfying video is making rounds on social media and people are loving how astonished the little kitten is while taking the bath. The video has already garnered over 15k likes and numbers are still climbing.

