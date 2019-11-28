Watch: Python leaps from pond to attack deer as it drinks water

New Delhi: A bone-chilling video of a python attacking a deer has been trending on social media for a few days now. Initially shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the video has garnered close to 27,000 views.

It shows a herd of deer drinking water from a pond when suddenly, a python appears from the muddy swamp and at lightning speed and grabs one of the deers and pulls it away in the water.

The video has been captured on an e-surveillance camera at Central Chanda Division, Maharashtra, as informed by Susanta Nanda. He also explained that pythons kill their prey by jumping and striking on it and then grabs it with its teeth.

"When pythons kill prey, they use a kind of ambush technique by jumping and striking the prey, grabbing it with their teeth in around 50 milliseconds only. (Humans take 200ms to blink an eye)," he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the now-viral video here:

One of the clip from E surveillance Video of Central Chanda Division from Maharashtra. When pythons kill prey, they use a kind of ambush technique by jumping & striking the prey, grabbing it with their teeth in around 50 milliseconds only. ( Humans take 200ms to blink an eye). pic.twitter.com/e0jPrz1hVx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 21, 2019

"I didn't know pythons could be this swift," a person commented on the video while another wrote, "Scary." "Can't believe the speed of python," read another comment.

