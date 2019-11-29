Watch: Rajasthan teachers perform 'naagin' dance during training, video goes viral

New Delhi: A school in Rajasthan's Kota has come under administration's scrutiny after a video of its teachers performing the 'naagin' dance during a training programme went crazy viral. The footage shows a male and a female teacher breaking into the gig while their colleagues surround them.

The incident is said to have taken place 10 days ago. One of the teachers was reportedly suspended and a show-cause notice was issued to the other two earlier this week.

"We have suspended a teacher who organised the dance and have issued show-cause notices to two others as they are new recruits and may not be aware of the rules. There is no harm in organising dance and playful activities, but a code of conduct should be maintained," Jalore district education officer Ashok Roeshwal told The Times Of India.

Some of the teachers are, however, of the view that the suspension is not justified and there was "noting vulgar" in the act.