Watch: Rajkot man arrested for setting jeep on fire after TikTok video goes viral

New Delhi: A man in Gujarat's Rajkot was arrested on Tuesday for setting his own jeep on fire after the vehicle reportedly did not start. Yes, he actually did that. Moreover, it is being said that a friend of his shot the video for TikTok, which went crazy viral and also led to the arrest.

The video is also being widely shared on Twitter. It shows the man torching the jeep after pouring petrol on it in the middle of a busy road, right in front of a fire station.

Soon after he sets the vehicle on fire, he walks away from the spot casually while the passerby look on.

Watch the video here:

Check out this person setting his jeep on fire for a tik tok video in Rajkot.. Hope there’s some action. Let’s make him more famous.. @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/eO5HgfilSq — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) September 3, 2019

The man has been identified as Indrajeet Singh Jadeja while his friend, as per reports, is Naimish Gohil.

Twitter is demanding for strict action to be taken against Indrajeet. Comments like "This is insane. Strict possible action must be taken" and "The diesel tank could explode killing all nearby. This man should be charged with attempt to kill people" have been posted on the video.