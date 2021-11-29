Watch: This 9-year-old Paratha Boy left netizens amazed with his skills

New Delhi: We have a lot to thank the street food vendors for and they are undoubtedly the most skilled chefs we can find. However, sometimes they do much more than just cook.

A viral video of a 9-year-old boy, who makes parathas to make a living, is going viral on the internet and no, the reason is not just the taste of his parathas but the way he makes it.

Yes, his skill of flipping parathas is what caught netizens’ attention today.

So dear self-acclaimed master chefs, please move aside because a new paratha pro is in town.

Let’s watch the video of this star paratha boy.

In the video, which was shared on YouTube by a Food blogger named Vishal, the little boy can be seen making paratha like a pro in a big tawa. He not only skillfully flips each paratha but cooks them properly on each side.

The video is captioned, “9-year-old ATTITUDE BOY selling parantha.”

Since the video does not contain much information on the boy’s background and only emphasises on his skill, we do not his name and other details.

However, the social media users seem quite impressed by the boy and his paratha skills.

“Ye to mere se bhi accha banata h yar,” worte one user in the comment section.

“Parathe ki khushboo yaha tak aa rahi hai,” worte another.

The video has gone viral with over 1.4 million views and many social media users also shared their concern about the little boy's future.